Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play
Porzingis (nose) will play Friday against the Wizards, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Porzingis was originally questionable due to a broken nose, but he'll suit up despite the injury. Over the past three games, he's averaging 35.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.7 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Suffers broken nose•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Turns in season-best scoring night•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...