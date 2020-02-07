Play

Porzingis (nose) will play Friday against the Wizards, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Porzingis was originally questionable due to a broken nose, but he'll suit up despite the injury. Over the past three games, he's averaging 35.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.7 minutes.

