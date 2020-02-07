Mavericks' Courtney Lee: Starting Friday
Lee will start Friday's game against the Wizards.
Lee saw action Wednesday against the Grizzlies, garnering 12 minutes. That was his first game since Jan. 14. Now, coach Rick Carlisle is opting to start Lee for just the fourth time this season. In his three previous starts, Lee has averaged 2.7 points in 9.0 minutes.
