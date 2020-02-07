Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench Friday
Kleber will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards.
After three straight starts, Kleber is coming off the bench while coach Rick Carlisle gives his starting spot to Courtney Lee. In 37 appearances off the bench this season, Kleber is averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23.2 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.