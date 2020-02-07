Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play
Valanciunas (ankle) will play Friday against the 76ers.
Despite left ankle soreness, Valanciunas will take the court. Over his past 10 road games, he's averaging 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.9 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Grabs 10 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Active Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Managing knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Dominant in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.