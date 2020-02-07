Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report
Barton (knee) has been taken off the injury report and will be active for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's win against the Jazz due to inflammation in his knee, Barton will suit up against the Suns on Saturday. Considering that the 29-year-old was only forced to miss one game, expect the Nuggets to plug him right back into the starting role that he has filled all season.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.