Nuggets' Will Barton: Off injury report

Barton (knee) has been taken off the injury report and will be active for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's win against the Jazz due to inflammation in his knee, Barton will suit up against the Suns on Saturday. Considering that the 29-year-old was only forced to miss one game, expect the Nuggets to plug him right back into the starting role that he has filled all season.