Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Saturday
Davis is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors due to sprained finger.
Davis had to briefly exit Thursday's loss to the Rockets prior to halftime after injuring his finger. He was able to return, so this probable designation seems pretty precautionary. Still, final confirmation on his status is expected to come closer to game time.
