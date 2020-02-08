Suns' Cameron Johnson: Good to go
Johnson (quadriceps) is available for Friday's matchup with the Rockets.
No surprise here, as Johnson was listed as probable heading into the evening. He will be returning from an 11-game absence and is likely to be eased back into the swing of things.
