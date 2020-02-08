Bogdanovic registered 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Friday's 117-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bogdanovic helped spur a late rally in the fourth quarter to upend the Trail Blazers, who led for the majority of the game. The veteran forward is on a remarkable 17-game streak of double-digit scoring performances and currently logs the second-highest usage (26.4%) on the team, trailing only Donavan Mitchell in that category.