Hornets' Caleb Martin: Called up by Charlotte
Martin was recalled by the Hornets ahead of Saturday's tilt with Dallas, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Martin figures to serve as rotational depth in the wake of the Hornets' buyout of Marvin Williams and with his brother Cody Martin in concussion protocol. The rookie guard's seen action in five games at the NBA level this season and is averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 6.4 minutes per contest.
