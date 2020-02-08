Play

Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Upgraded to questionable

Lowry (neck) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry is dealing with whiplash, but there's a chance he'll be able to take the court. If not, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis are strong candidates to see expanded roles.

