Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Upgraded to questionable
Lowry (neck) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry is dealing with whiplash, but there's a chance he'll be able to take the court. If not, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.