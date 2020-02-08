Suns' Aron Baynes: Out again Saturday
Baynes (hip) will be held out of Saturday's game against Denver, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Baynes's absence will extend to an 11th consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore left hip. His next opportunity to play comes Monday against the Lakers.
