Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Recalled from G League
Brissett was recalled from the G League ahead of Saturday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so Brissett will function as an extra body if needed. He's appeared in 16 NBA games this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Drops 17 in return to action•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Misses another G League game•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Nursing knee injury•
-
Raptors' Oshae Brissett: Leads team in scoring•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.