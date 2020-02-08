Play

Brissett was recalled from the G League ahead of Saturday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so Brissett will function as an extra body if needed. He's appeared in 16 NBA games this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes.

