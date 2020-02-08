Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Saturday
Lowry (neck) is out Saturday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Lowry will sit out Saturday's game due to whiplash. Patrick McCaw and Terence Davis are candidates to start and/or see extra run.
