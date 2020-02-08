Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report
Thompson (quadriceps) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Thompson has missed the past two games due to right quad soreness, but he's set to make his return Sunday. That said, with Andre Drummond now in the fold, it's unclear what sort of role Thompson will play.
