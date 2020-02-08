Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Saturday

Ingram (ankle) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Ingram was downgraded to doubtful from questionable earlier Saturday, so it's not a surprise he won't be suiting up at Indiana. The 22-year-old will now have a couple extra days to rest up for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, Josh Hart is likely to enter the starting lineup Saturday.