Cauley-Stein will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.

With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Cauley-Stein will make his second start in a Mavericks uniform. In his first start, which was Feb. 1 against the Hawks, he posted seven points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

