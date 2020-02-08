Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Saturday

Green (back) will play Saturday against the Lakers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite back soreness, Green will take the court. Over his past five appearances at home, he's averaging 6.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories