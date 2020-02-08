Warriors' Ky Bowman: Starting Saturday
Bowman will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Fresh off signing a multi-year contract, Bowman will re-join the starting five. In his 10 starts, he's averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes.
