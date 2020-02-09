Lakers' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory

Davis tallied 27 points (9-14 FG, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 victory over the Warriors.

Davis commanded the team on both ends, leading them in points and rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season. It proved not to be any ordinary double-double either, as this was only his third contest this campaign with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Though a finger sprain occurred in the previous game, it wasn't an issue against Golden State and shouldn't be one moving forward.