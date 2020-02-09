Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double

Aldridge contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss at Sacramento.

Aldridge has been a bit inconsistent of late and this was his first double-double since returning from a two-game absence in late January. The veteran power forward has notched single-digit scoring efforts in two of his five February contests thus far, and he is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from deep during the current month.