Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Sunday
Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left knee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Though the Clippers list Leonard with an injury designation, his absence Sunday is believed to be mostly a case of load management, as the reigning NBA Finals MVP logged 28 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday in Minnesota. While Leonard will sit out Sunday, the newly acquired Marcus Morris is slated to make his team debut in Cleveland, and he could end up absorbing most of Leonard's playing time and offensive usage. Leonard will likely be ready to roll in the Clippers' next game Tuesday in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.