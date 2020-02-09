Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Sunday

Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left knee, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Though the Clippers list Leonard with an injury designation, his absence Sunday is believed to be mostly a case of load management, as the reigning NBA Finals MVP logged 28 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday in Minnesota. While Leonard will sit out Sunday, the newly acquired Marcus Morris is slated to make his team debut in Cleveland, and he could end up absorbing most of Leonard's playing time and offensive usage. Leonard will likely be ready to roll in the Clippers' next game Tuesday in Philadelphia.