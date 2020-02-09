Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable again Sunday
The Bulls list Arcidiacono as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a sore right elbow.
Despite being a fixture on the Bulls' injury reports of late, Arcidiacono has seen action in 14 straight games, so he should be good to go Sunday. He's turned in two of his better outings of the season in back-to-back games, averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 24.5 minutes between the contests.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.