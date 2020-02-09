The Bulls list Arcidiacono as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a sore right elbow.

Despite being a fixture on the Bulls' injury reports of late, Arcidiacono has seen action in 14 straight games, so he should be good to go Sunday. He's turned in two of his better outings of the season in back-to-back games, averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 24.5 minutes between the contests.