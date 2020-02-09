Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Still sidelined
Zizic (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Zizic hasn't played since mid-January due to a vestibular condition and remains without any clear timeline to return to game action. Once he's cleared to play, Zizic will likely find himself outside of the rotation, as Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson represent the clear top two centers on the roster.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.