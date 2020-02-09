Play

Zizic (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Zizic hasn't played since mid-January due to a vestibular condition and remains without any clear timeline to return to game action. Once he's cleared to play, Zizic will likely find himself outside of the rotation, as Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson represent the clear top two centers on the roster.

