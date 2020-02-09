Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Sunday

Bembry (hand) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Brad Rowland of UPROXX Sports reports.

Bembry hasn't seen game action since Jan. 22 due to the right hand injury and will remain sidelined for the front end of the back-to-back set. The 25-year-old's next chance to play is Monday against the Magic.

