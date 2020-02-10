Valanciunas accumulated eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's victory over the Wizards.

Posting top 15 value in nine-category leagues over his previous seven games, Valanciunas had been a fantasy beast recently. In that two-week time span, the 27-year old has put up 16.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 59.8 percent from the field, and 82.4 percent from the line. Producing the best fantasy season of his career, there's no reason to worry over Valanciunas' workload as the Grizzlies do all they can to remain in the playoff picture.