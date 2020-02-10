Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable for Monday
Antetokounmpo (personal) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento.
The Bucks haven't offered any further details, so keep an eye out for an update on the reigning MVP's status after shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Teases triple-double Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Production reigns supreme•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another huge double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: One dime shy of triple-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Active Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Sunday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.