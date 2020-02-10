Hawks' Cam Reddish: Questionable Monday
Reddish (concussion) is questionable for Monday's tilt with the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
While Reddish has a chance at returning Monday, he has yet to officially clear concussion protocol. Look for an update in the run-up to tipoff clarifying his availability.
