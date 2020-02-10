Play

Randy Onwuasor: Waived by Stockton

Onwuasor was waived by Stockton on Saturday, according to the G League transactions page.

Onwuasor was cut loose by Stockton despite a solid season in which he'd averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. If he's unable to latch on with another G League team, he may be forced to test the waters overseas.

Our Latest Stories