Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Draws spot start
Ilyasova is starting at power forward Monday against the Kings.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) ruled out for Monday's matchup, Ilyasova gets the nod in his place. His last start dates back to Jan. 28 against the Wizards, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...