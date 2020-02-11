Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back to bench
Cauley-Stein will come off the bench Monday against Utah, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Cauley-Stein drew a spot start Saturday against the Hornets with Kristaps Porzingis out of the mix, but he'll head right back to the bench for Monday's tilt. He's averaging 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in his first seven games with Dallas.
