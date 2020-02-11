Nuggets' Gary Harris: Good to go
Harris (thigh) is starting Monday's game against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Harris was probable with a right thigh issue, so his availability isn't a surprise. He figures to handle his usual workload Monday evening as the Nuggets look for their fourth straight victory.
