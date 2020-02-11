Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play
Butler (shoulder) will play Monday against Golden State.
Butler went through pregame warmups and has since been given the green light to take the floor. The Marquette product will make his return following a brief two-game absence due to a right shoulder strain.
