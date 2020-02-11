Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Will play Wednesday

Doncic (ankle) will play Wednesday against Sacramento, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

As anticipated, Doncic will officially make his awaited return from a lingering ankle injury a game before the All-Star break. The second-year guard has been sidelined since rolling his ankle during practice in late January. With Doncic back Wednesday, teammate Jalen Brunson will presumably return to a reserve role.

