Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Probable Wednesday
Trier (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup against Washington.
Trier hasn't played since logging 13 minutes of action against the 76ers on Jan. 18, a span of 11 straight missed games. Although the Arizona product will likely be available to play Wednesday, Trier may still not crack the rotation.
