Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday
Davis is considered probable for Wednesday's game at Denver with a right ring finger sprain.
The 26-year-old continues to manage the finger injury, though it shouldn't impact his availability for the final game before the All-Star break. Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes over the last five games.
