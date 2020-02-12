76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches another triple-double

Simmons scored 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Clippers.

It's his second straight triple-double and sixth of the season. The 22 shot attempts were also a season high for Simmons, as the Sixers continue to make an effort to put the third-year point guard on the receiving end of some pick-and-rolls. The spike in his offensive output is noticeable -- over the last 15 games, Simmons is averaging 21.9 points, 9.1 boards, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting an eye-popping 63.0 percent from the floor.