Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double
Aldridge notched 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win at Oklahoma City.
Aldridge has taken a bigger role offensively with DeMar DeRozan sidelined due to a back injury, and the veteran power forward has racked 58 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists in the two games DeRozan hasn't played. Aldridge has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, as well as four times in his last six outings.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 33 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Poor shooting run continues•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles from field•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Paces both sides with 27 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Good to go Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...