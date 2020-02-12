Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double

Aldridge notched 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win at Oklahoma City.

Aldridge has taken a bigger role offensively with DeMar DeRozan sidelined due to a back injury, and the veteran power forward has racked 58 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists in the two games DeRozan hasn't played. Aldridge has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, as well as four times in his last six outings.