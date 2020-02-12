Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go
Robinson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Robinson is dealing with an illness but will take the court Wednesday as expected. Through five games this month, the big man is averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 21.2 minutes.
