Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Available Wednesday
Dotson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Dotson will be able to return to the hardwood after missing three straight contests due to an illness. Over his past nine appearances, he's averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22.9 minutes.
