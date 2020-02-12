Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play Thursday
Brown (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown picked up a calf contusion during Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from taking the court Thursday against Los Angeles. He's averaging 21.4 points and 5.0 rebounds across five games this month.
