Brunson will start Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

In a late change to the starting lineup, Brunson will take on first-team shooting guard duties instead of Courtney Lee, who was initially pegged as the starter. On the year, the Villanova product's averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.