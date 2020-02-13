Chriss tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Suns.

Chriss was fantastic for the Warriors once again Wednesday, continuing his improbable rise up the rankings. Over the past two weeks, Chriss has been a top-40 player. Kevon Looney (hip) is sidelined once again, meaning Chriss has basically no competition for minutes at this stage. There is obviously an element of risk when considering Chriss as a long-term pickup; however, he certainly appears to have ironed out a number of flaws in his fantasy game.