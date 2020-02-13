Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in loss
Jokic had 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Lakers.
Jokic went toe to toe with Anthony Davis all night, and he finished with his sixth double-double in his last seven games. The big man continues to lead the way for the Nuggets' offense, though he faced some criticism for passing up an open three-pointer late in overtime. Rather than shooting with Alex Caruso closing out, Jokic put the ball on the floor and ultimately committed a turnover while attempting to kick the ball to a shooter in the corner.
