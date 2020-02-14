Celtics' Marcus Smart: Draws spot start
Smart is starting Thursday's game against the Clippers, the voice of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande, reports.
Smart enters the starting five at shooting guard with Jaylen Brown (calf) ruled out for Thursday. Smart is averaging 10.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds over his last 10 contests.
