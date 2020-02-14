Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Officially out
Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.
Ingram will miss his third straight matchup while nursing a right ankle sprain. Fortunately, he'll have the All-Star break to recover before his team takes the court next. Josh Hart draws the start at small forward in Ingram's place.
