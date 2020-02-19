Bulls' Otto Porter: Out Thursday
Porter (foot) won't make his return Thursday against the Hornets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Porter practiced Tuesday and said he's close to 100 percent healthy, but he hasn't hit that mark quite yet. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday against the Suns.
