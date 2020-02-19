Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Thursday
Hutchison (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Hutchison has appeared in every game since Jan. 6 despite a shoulder injury. However, he's apparently dealing with more pain than expected coming out of the break.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Will play•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Team-high 32 minutes•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Starting Thursday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Scores well while replacing Dunn•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...