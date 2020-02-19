Bacon was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Even as the Hornets dive deep into a rebuild, Bacon's role hasn't been consistent. He's played 17 games in the G League this season, averaging 22.2 points on 20.3 shots, plus 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes.