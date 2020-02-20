Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Sent to G League
The Spurs assigned Metu to the G League's Austin Spurs on Thursday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Metu will suit up for Austin in its matchup Thursday with the South Bay Lakers, but he could rejoin San Antonio in advance of Friday's game in Utah. The second-year big man has seen the majority of his action in the G League this season, averaging 27.3 minutes across 17 appearances with Austin compared to only 4.3 minutes in 15 outings with San Antonio.
