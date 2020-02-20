Nuggets' Will Barton: Upgraded to questionable
Barton (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Barton was originally ruled doubtful heading into Friday's matchup, but now there's a more seeming chance the forward can take the court and end his four-game absence streak. Barton hasn't played since logging 24 minutes of action and posting 16 points Feb. 4 against Portland. The Memphis product could likely end up being a game-time decision nevertheless.
